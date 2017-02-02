Bobby Simhaa, Arya and 25 Tamil actors shoot a party song for Mupparimanam

Actor Shanthanu-starrer Tamil actioner Mupparimanam, which is gearing up for release, features a special party number Let’s Go Party, featuring 27 popular actors from Tamil filmdom.

Read more

In a statement, the actor has thanked all the artistes for being a part of the song and making it one of the highlights of the film.

Two versions of the song have been shot. While the video featuring all the actors will be used for promotional purposes, the other will be used in the film.

“On behalf of Mupparimanam team, I’d like to thank Prabhu, Parthiepan, Vivek, Ramya Krishnan, Radhika, Arya, Vijay Antony, Soori, Venkat Prabhu, Premji, Vidharth, Aari, Prithvi, Kalaiarasan, Ashok Selvan, Janani Iyer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Mottai Rajendran, Prasanna, Krish, Sangeetha and Bobby Simhaa for extending their help to feature in the song,” he said in a statement.

Shanthanu especially thanked his mother Poornima Bhagyaraj, father K Bhagyaraj, and his wife Keerthi for also being a part of the song.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support shown towards the song. We shot it in three days,” he said.

Directed by Adhiroopan, the film also stars Srushti Dange.

Follow @htshowbiz for more