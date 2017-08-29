Bogan’s Telugu remake to roll from November, won’t feature Arvind Swami

After the phenomenal success of Thani Oruvan, actors Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami joined hands again for action-thriller Bogan, and their work was widely appreciated. Based on the concept of soul-swapping, Bogan which released earlier this year received lukewarm response at the box-office. However, the performances of Ravi and Arvind are still etched fresh in our memories even months after the release of the film.

Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami play characters who swap souls in Bogan.

The project is all set to be remade in Telugu with Ravi Teja, and it’ll be helmed by Lakshman, who directed the original as well. Interestingly, the remake won’t feature Arvind Swami who apparently wasn’t interested in the idea from the beginning. Even though Arvind’s role in Dhruva, the Telugu remake of Thani Oruvan, was extremely well received, he wasn’t too keen on doing Bogan remake. “He’s already shooting for the Tamil remake of Bhaskar The Rascal. He feels he’s been doing too many remakes. Hence, he turned down Bogan offer as he doesn’t want to do anymore remake at least for the time being,” a source told HT.

Bogan Telugu remake will roll from November. Catherine Tresa has been finalised to play the leading lady and she will be seen in the role originally played by Hansika. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

