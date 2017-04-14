Brothers Suriya and Karthi to share screen space

At the title and logo launch of Karuppu Raja Vella Raja, actor Karthi had revealed that he is in talks to share screen space with his elder brother Suriya. “We are looking for right scripts. To be frank, I wasn’t confident enough before but now we realized that not all actors wouldn’t get a chance to share screen space with their brothers,” said Karthi.

Currently, Karthi is busy with cop thriller Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru and Suriya has two projects--Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and yet-untitled Selvaraghavan project in the pipeline. Once Suriya and Karthi complete their respective commitments and get a right script, one can expect a multi-starrer film from them.

On Karuppu Raja Vella Raja, Karthi says, “Actors usually feel skeptical about double hero films because one character might overshadow the other but the late scriptwriter K Subash has penned Karuppu Raja Vella Raja in such a way that Vishal and I have equal scope in the film.”

To be directed and produced by Prabhu Dheva, Sayyeshaa of Shivaay fame has been roped in to play the romantic interest of Karthi in Karuppu Raja Vella Raja and Harris Jayaraj will be scoring the music for the film.

