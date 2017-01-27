Cheliyaa: Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai gets a Telugu name

The title of the Telugu dubbed version of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai, earlier titled Duet, has been renamed Cheliyaa.

In a statement, the makers announced on Thursday that the title of the film’s Telugu version had been changed to Cheliyaa.

Starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, the film is set against the backdrop of snow-clad Kashmir and has also been shot in Ooty and Hyderabad among other places.

Karthi plays a fighter pilot while Aditi will be seen as a doctor.

Also starring Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh, the film has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

Sri Thenandal Films has produced the film, which is gearing up for March or April release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more