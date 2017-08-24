Chennai Express star Priyamani gets married to Mustafa Raj. See pictures, video

Popular South Indian actor Priyamani got married to her long-time boyfriend Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru on August 23.

The marriage was a low-key affair as they tied the knot at the registrar office in the city, reports NDTV. The actor had a sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. Another Kannada actor Parul Yadav put up a picture from the sangeet captioned: Had a blast last night at @pillumani @mustufaraj Sangeet party...!!

They are expected to host a lavish reception on August 24, reports Pinkvilla.

On her wedding, Priyamani was seen dressed in a green traditional sari, gold ornaments and flowers while Mustafa sported a simple kurta. It is evident that the duo wanted a simple ceremony.

Priyamani got engaged to Mustafa on May 27, 2016, at a private ceremony at her residence in Bengaluru. Sharing the news with her fans, she had said then: Happy to announce that Mustufa Raj and I got engaged on Friday the 27th at a close and private function at home!

The actor had said then that her to-be husband had always been ‘extremely supportive and encouraging’.

For her reception, she will be wearing a dress designed by Kochi-based actor-fashion designer Poornima Indrajith.

Priyamani has worked in a number of South Indian films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films apart from doing an item number titled 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor from Chennai Express with Shah Rukh Khan.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Mani Ratnam’s Raavan where she starred with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. She made her acting debut 2002 with Telugu film Evare Atagaadu. She won the National Film Award in Best Actress category in 2007 for her work in Tamil film Paruthiveeran.

