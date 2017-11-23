Chiranjeevi and son Ram Charan are twinning on their day off. See photo

Ram Charan is currently working on Rangasthalam 1985 alongside Samantha Akkineni in lead role. While he maybe busy shooting for the film, the actor found some time to spend with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who also happens to be busy with his projects. A photo was shared by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, in which the father and son seem relaxed as they converse about something.

Upasana captioned the image, “It’s so important to take time out to spend with ur parents #bonding . It’s a priceless gift Specially father & son. #familygoals likefather likeson #RamCharan.”

The two were also twinning, in a white kurta and beards - like father, like son. Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project, a film based on the life of a freedom fighter titled, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Ram Charan. He also produced his father’s last outing, Khaidi No 150.

‪It’s so important to take time out to spend with ur parents #bonding . It’s a priceless gift Specially father & son. #familygoals likefather likeson #RamCharan ‬ A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:46am PST

On the work front, Ram Charan is expected to work with SS Rajamouli on his next film and he will also be sharing screenspace with actor Jr NTR. The work on the this film is expected to begin in 2018 after the two actors have wrapped up their respective projects.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy directed by Surender Reddy, who also helmed Ram Charan’s hit film Dhruva. This Chiranjeevi film also has a solid cast with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s 62nd birthday and received a great response from fans.

Follow @htshowbiz for more