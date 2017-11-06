Chiranjeevi’s Jubilee hills residence robbed

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad was reportedly robbed. According to reports in local media, about Rs 2 lakh was stolen from his home over multiple days. It was Chiranjeevi’s manager who filed a complaint earlier today about the incident.

Telangana Today reports that the suspect named in the case is none other than Chiranjeevi’s domestic help, Chennaya, who has been working at the actor’s home for some time. Same reports also state that after being taken into custody and interrogation, Chennaya confessed his crime. So far, there has been no official statement from the actor about the incident.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Khaidi No. 150 and is currently working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be playing the role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in this biopic, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. It will also see Vijay Sethupathi making his debut in Telugu film industry. The film is produced by Chiru’s son Ram Charan and is being directed by Surender Reddy.

