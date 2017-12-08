Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law set to make his debut in Tollywood. Here are all the details

Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyan Kanuganti is set to make his Tollywood debut following the footsteps of his famous in-laws. The business man will turn an actor, and the movie will be directed by Rakesh Shashi. This project will reportedly be produced by Sai Korrapati. Director Rakesh Shashi has earlier worked with Ashwin Babu and Saptagiri for Jatha Kalise.

Kalyan Kanuganti tied the knot with Sreeja, Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter on March 29, 2016 and it was a starry affair. Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Ram Charan were all present and it was a big fat Indian wedding. Sreeja has a daughter from her previous marriage to Sirish Bharadwaj.

In the meanwhile, the star family is busy producing and acting in multiple big budget projects. While Chiranjeevi is working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is produced by his son Ram Charan.



Ram Charan, is also busy with his upcoming film Rangasthalam.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Jawaan released recently, while Varun Tej is working on his upcoming movie Tholi Prema. Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is expected to release in April, while Allu Sirish is awaiting the release of Okka Kshanam.



Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is busy balancing life as a politician and actor. He is looking forward to the release of Agnyaathavaasi. This is one busy Tollywood family. Don’t you think?

