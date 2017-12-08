 Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law set to make his debut in Tollywood. Here are all the details | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law set to make his debut in Tollywood. Here are all the details

Kalyan Kanuganti, who is married to Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja, is set to make his Tollywood debut.

regional movies Updated: Dec 08, 2017 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Kalyan Kanuganti will be working with director Rakesh Shashi on his debut film.
Kalyan Kanuganti will be working with director Rakesh Shashi on his debut film.

Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyan Kanuganti is set to make his Tollywood debut following the footsteps of his famous in-laws. The business man will turn an actor, and the movie will be directed by Rakesh Shashi. This project will reportedly be produced by Sai Korrapati. Director Rakesh Shashi has earlier worked with Ashwin Babu and Saptagiri for Jatha Kalise.

Kalyan Kanuganti tied the knot with Sreeja, Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter on March 29, 2016 and it was a starry affair. Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Ram Charan were all present and it was a big fat Indian wedding. Sreeja has a daughter from her previous marriage to Sirish Bharadwaj.

In the meanwhile, the star family is busy producing and acting in multiple big budget projects. While Chiranjeevi is working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is produced by his son Ram Charan.

Ram Charan, is also busy with his upcoming film Rangasthalam.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Jawaan released recently, while Varun Tej is working on his upcoming movie Tholi Prema. Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India is expected to release in April, while Allu Sirish is awaiting the release of Okka Kshanam.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, is busy balancing life as a politician and actor. He is looking forward to the release of Agnyaathavaasi. This is one busy Tollywood family. Don’t you think?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from regional movies
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you