Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to hit the screens only in 2019

Chiranjeevi’s ambitious new film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has been in the news since the day it was announced. The film, which boasts of a host of A-listers including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Seethupathi, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Naseer, has however still not begun shooting, according to some reports.

According to a report in The News Minute, the film’s shoot will finally begin in December and it is likely to release in 2019.

To be directed by Surender Reddy, the film chronicles the life of legendary freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who fought against the British in 1846.

The film is being produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja on their home banner Konidela Production Company. While AR Rahman will compose the music of the film, ace cinematographer S Ravi Varman will handle the camera.

On Chiranjeevi’s 62nd birthday, the first motion poster of his 151st film is unveiled. With this film, Chiranjeevi’s long-cherished desire to play a historical character will be fulfilled.

While hosting the popular show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati), Chiranjeevi has admitted how he regretted missing out an opportunity to play legendary Bhagat Singh. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today.”

Work on the film hasn’t been as fast as one would expect. However, Chiranjeevi did do a test shoot in Hyderabad recently. A small sequence was shot, edited and some bit of VFX was added. According to The New Minute, Chiranjeevi seemed satisfied. At the same time, Vijay Sethupathi and Naseer too took a look test, complete makeup and costumes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more