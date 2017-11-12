Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and other stars attend Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding reception. See photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding reception in Hyderabad was a starry affair.regional movies Updated: Nov 12, 2017 21:35 IST
A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Akkineni) and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot, they found time to host a wedding reception. On Sunday, November 12, the couple was seen at the wedding reception hosted by Nagarjuna. Several stars from the film fraternity, including the couple’s close friend Ram Charan Teja, attended the reception held in Hyderabad.
SS Rajamouli, Nandamuri Harikrishna, UV Krishnam Raju, veteran actor Krishna, Chiranjeevi were some of senior members of the Telugu film industry who attended the celebration. Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu was also seen posing with the couple. Other than Ram Charan, who is now working with Sam on Rangasthalam, Allu Arjun and Nani were also seen at the reception. Director Atlee, who worked with Samanthai in Theri and Mersal, was also seen at the do with his wife, Priya. Actor Prabhu and his son Vikram Prabhu were also seen.
The wedding reception also was graced by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s family. Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati were also present and the family picture of Amala Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni, Chaitanya Sam and Nagarjuna has surfaced online.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding reception photos:
Happy Akkineni clan. Lovely picture 👌👌 #ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/mZG5Yu9G6e— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 12, 2017
❤️#ChaySamReception @iamnagarjuna #Amala @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 #FamilyGoals pic.twitter.com/macXg8XBAS— Telugu Filmnagar (@telugufilmnagar) November 12, 2017
Video #MegastarChiranjeevi at #ChaySamReception https://t.co/PVgrDg7KuO pic.twitter.com/s105zlKTks— Mohan kolar (@mohanv69149661) November 12, 2017
#Mersal Director @Atlee_dir & his wife @priyaatlee at #ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/XzjxruxjMk— ⓇⒶⓀⒺⓈⒽ ⒶⓀⒽⒾⓁ (@iam_rakeshraju) November 12, 2017
Legendary Director Ragavendhra Rao Garu With #Chaysam#ChaysamReception pic.twitter.com/TzLG3XRMdY— Team Akkineni (@TeamAkkineni) November 12, 2017
SuperStar Krishna Garu At #ChaysamReception pic.twitter.com/R5xLi0M6pW— Team Akkineni (@TeamAkkineni) November 12, 2017
#ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/RjHtLUQJZl— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) November 12, 2017
@NameisNani and his wife @anjuyelavarthy at #ChaySamReception 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/yqz7iIVBmb— ⓇⒶⓀⒺⓈⒽ ⒶⓀⒽⒾⓁ (@iam_rakeshraju) November 12, 2017
This Mega pic!!— RanaDaggubatiFC (@WorldRanaFans) November 12, 2017
Three of the 4 iconic Tollywood stars in one frame!!#ChaySamReception #Chiranjeevi #Megastar #MegastarChiranjeevi #Venkatesh #Nagarjuna #Akkineni pic.twitter.com/Jdl2QJjdSG
@iamVikramPrabhu #Prabhu sir and #Ramcharan ( @upasanakonidela )at #ChaySamReception #ChaySamWeddingReception pic.twitter.com/GdAAdXz4gm— ɬɧąιą℘ąɬɧყ SAMιơ۷ɛγ❤ (@jeenasamdarling) November 12, 2017
#StylishStar @alluarjun & #AlluSneha at #ChaySam Wedding Reception#ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/VS9Pc8BnzX— TuhaiMeraStylish⭐™ (@GouseJilaniAA) November 12, 2017
Cherry @ #ChaySamReception 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/oXhYm8uHct— Chay Addict (@chay_varun) November 12, 2017
#ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/YVjV0FEEOK— Victory Venkatesh (@VictoryVenki_FC) November 12, 2017
Video: https://t.co/yK9INCxwpd #RamCharan #ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/nKftXBTf1d— Mohan kolar (@mohanv69149661) November 12, 2017
#VenkateshDaggubati garu & #SureshBabuDaggubati spotted at #ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/ywcNPSuYmz— RanaDaggubatiFC (@WorldRanaFans) November 12, 2017
#RebelStar and family 🤗 - #Brahmanandam #ChaySamWeddingReception #ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/hCK0w8yHlT— ɬɧąιą℘ąɬɧყ SAMιơ۷ɛγ❤ (@jeenasamdarling) November 12, 2017
There is also a picture of Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna posing together, which has fans going gaga on social media.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are considered Tollywood’s sweethearts as their love story began with their first film together titled Ye Maya Chesave. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was the beginning of this couple’s love story. The photos from their wedding in Goa went viral on social media as fans wished their favourite stars.
Follow @htshowbiz for more