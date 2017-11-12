Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and other stars attend Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding reception. See photos

A month after Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Akkineni) and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot, they found time to host a wedding reception. On Sunday, November 12, the couple was seen at the wedding reception hosted by Nagarjuna. Several stars from the film fraternity, including the couple’s close friend Ram Charan Teja, attended the reception held in Hyderabad.

SS Rajamouli, Nandamuri Harikrishna, UV Krishnam Raju, veteran actor Krishna, Chiranjeevi were some of senior members of the Telugu film industry who attended the celebration. Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu was also seen posing with the couple. Other than Ram Charan, who is now working with Sam on Rangasthalam, Allu Arjun and Nani were also seen at the reception. Director Atlee, who worked with Samanthai in Theri and Mersal, was also seen at the do with his wife, Priya. Actor Prabhu and his son Vikram Prabhu were also seen.

The wedding reception also was graced by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s family. Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati were also present and the family picture of Amala Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni, Chaitanya Sam and Nagarjuna has surfaced online.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding reception photos:

There is also a picture of Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna posing together, which has fans going gaga on social media.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are considered Tollywood’s sweethearts as their love story began with their first film together titled Ye Maya Chesave. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was the beginning of this couple’s love story. The photos from their wedding in Goa went viral on social media as fans wished their favourite stars.

