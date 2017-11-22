Class of 80s: Chiranjeevi, Baahubali’s Ramya Krishnan, other stars had a blast. See pics

Cine stars from the four south Indian industries of the 1980s got together for a brief interlude this weekend and let their hair down. Called the Class of 80s, this has become something of a reunion of actors and actresses who reigned supreme in the 1980s.

The event, which took place at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram, saw a bevy of actors descend -- Chiranjeevi, Ventakesh, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Suhasini, Lizzy, Revathi, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan, Shobana, Ambika, Sumalatha, Jayasudha, Ambika, Parvathy, Jayaram, Nadiya Moythu, Poornima, Bhagyaraj, Rahman and Radha among others -- where all seen having a gala time.

What’s more Bollywood stars, Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff, too joined the fun.

The two-day affair was hosted by actresses Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Lizzy (former wife of director Priyadarshan). All in all, the evnt saw 28 celebrities in attendance, reports The News Minute.

And the best part was that it had a theme -- colour purple.

Speaking about the reunion, Suhasini told Times of India, “Usually, we plan much in advance, but this time, we were all caught up with work and it was a last-minute rushed thing, with no time for rehearsals. Malayalam actor Rajkumar helped out in organizing the theme this year. We connected over video calls and emails, and ensured that we didn’t miss out on our two-day friendship fest.”

In June this year, some of the members of the club had gone to China. When asked if this two-day affair will become a permanent fixture, Suhasini said, “It is nice that we got to chill for more than three hours. Jackie Shroff wants us to have the next reunion in Goa, while Naresh mooted Hyderabad. We have no idea what the next year’s plan will be. But we went on a vacation together in May. This year, 14 of us went to China. We will plan a trip to Europe next May.”

Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was the sole representative from the Kannada film industry, was quoted by Times of India, saying, “It was a fun gathering. We got to chill for two days. I love singing retro songs and Bhanuchander and I perform every year. We sang Bhool Gaya Sab Kuch from Julie. Since Mohanlal could not make it, his magic show was missed. There is also an energetic dance performance every year from Lizzy, Khushbu, Suhasini and team, which we look forward to. Revathy’s performance to Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh was also memorable.”

The reunion, which was begun by Suhasini and Lizzy in 2009, has since been hosted by many actors. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanal, Ambareesh, Lizzy, Khusbhu and Suhasini have hosted previous editions, adds The News Minute.

