Deleted scenes of Kabali to be unveiled on Dec 31: Producer

Deleted scenes from Tamil hit Kabali starring Rajinikanth will be released on YouTube on December 31, the film’s producer Kalaippuli S Thanu announced on Friday on his Twitter account.

It is hard to guess what these scenes could include. Director Pa Ranjith had earlier mentioned that many scenes involving actors Dinesh and Dhanshika had been deleted. Also, it is well known that Kabali’s ending was different in the Malaysian edition of the film.

Kabali, which released in July 21, 2016, went on to make over Rs 100 crore globally. The film, however, didn’t impress either the critics or the actor’s fans. A gangster-cum-family drama, Kabali had Rajinikanth essay an ageing don fighting for the rights of Malaysian Tamils. The film created quite a pre-release buzz.

This was the first time Pa Ranjith, known for his critically acclaimed works Attakathi and Madras, and Rajinikanth collaborated. A sequel is being planned. However, it is not clear whether or not Rajinikanth will be a part of it.