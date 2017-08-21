Dhanush, brother Selvaraghavan may team up for Pudhupettai 2

Basking in the success of VIP 2, Tamil actor Dhanush has three major Tamil films Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Maari 2 and Vada Chennai in his kitty; apart from his maiden Hollywood film - The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Dhanush and his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan are likely to team up next year for Pudhupettai.

If the project materialises, it’ll be the fourth for the duo and will send their fans into frenzy.

Dhanush along with VIP 2 director Soundarya Rajinikanth at the special screening of the film in Mumbai. (IANS)

In a recent interview, Dhanush had said that he has been planning to collaborate with his brother for a while now. They had last worked together in 2011 romantic-drama Mayakkam Enna and before that in Kadhal Kondein and Pudhupettai. Talking about Pudhupettai 2, Dhanush had said that the idea is definitely on the cards and he would love to be part of the project. However, it all depends on whether a solid script is locked first. He said that he doesn’t want to do a sequel just for the heck of it.

Selvaraghavan currently awaits the release of his film Nenjam Marappathillai, a horror-thriller starring Regina Cassandra and SJ Suryah in the lead. He is also shooting for Santhanam-starrer Mannavan Vanthanadi.

