 Dhanush moves Madras HC over couple’s claim that he is their son | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Dhanush moves Madras HC over couple’s claim that he is their son

regional movies Updated: Jan 26, 2017 16:04 IST
PTI
PTI
Madurai
Highlight Story

The couple claimed Dhanush ran away from home when he was child to become an actor. (DhanushKRaja/Facebook)

Popular actor Dhanush on Wednesday moved a Madras high court bench here, seeking quashing of a case filed in a lower court by an elderly couple who claimed that he was their son.

Dhanush, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, also sought a stay on the proceedings pending in the judicial magistrate’s court at nearby Melur.

When the petition by Dhanush came up for hearing, Justice G Chockalingam directed the couple Kathiresan and Meenakshi to file their counter and posted the matter to February 8.

Read more

In their petition before the judicial magistrate’s court the couple claimed the actor was their third son and also sought maintenance of Rs 65,000 per month from the actor as they could not fend for themselves.

They submitted that Dhanush was a school boy when he ran away to Chennai to get into the film world. They could not trace him then and recognised him while watching his movies, they said. Their efforts to meet him at Chennai had failed, they said.

The actor denied the submissions, saying “their entire statement is false”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from regional-movies

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you