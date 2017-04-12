Dhanush paternity case: HC reserves order on actor’s plea against the claim

The Madras high court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea by Tamil actor Dhanush seeking to quash an elderly couple’s lawsuit before a magisterial court claiming the actor to be his runaway son.

Justice PN Prakash of the Madurai bench of the high court reserved the order on Dhanush’s plea after hearing both sides. The court, however, gave no date to pronounce its judgment.

R Kathiresan, 65, and his 53-year-old wife Meenakshi has moved the court of Melur judicial magistrate stating that Dhanush is their son.

Claiming Dhanush to be their third son, the couple had also sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 saying they were very poor despite having a wealthy son.

They had submitted that Dhanush was a school boy when he ran away to Chennai to get into the film world. They could not trace him then and recognised him later while watching his movies.

Their efforts to meet him in Chennai did not succeed, they said.

The actor, however, denied the couple’s submissions saying their entire statements were false.

A medical report was filed last month in response to the court’s directive for medical verification of Dhanush’s identification marks in the wake of the couple’s claim.

The high court earlier on March 2 had stayed the Melur’s magisterial court proceeding.

The couple had also claimed that the documents filed by Dhanush parents such as birth and transfer certificates and ID marks were fake and fabricated.

