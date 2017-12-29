Dhanush to play the lead in his second directorial, to roll from August 2018

In 2017, Dhanush made a terrific directorial debut with Power Paandi aka Pa Paandi, which not only appealed to critics and audiences alike but also struck gold at the box-office. A heart-warming story of a 60-year-old, who goes on a self-exploration road trip, the film features Raj Kiran in the titular role and also starred Dhanush in a cameo.

On Thursday evening, Dhanush took to Twitter to reveal that he’s all set for his second directorial project and it will feature him in the titular role. “As speculated my next directorial venture will be with Sri Thenandal Films. I will also be playing the lead. More updates in 2018,” Dhanush tweeted.

Next year, Dhanush will first work on Maari 2 and upon completion of this project he’ll work on his second directorial project. According to reliable sources, the yet-untitled film will go on the floors from August 2018. While the genre of the film is yet-unknown, it has however been confirmed that there will be small period connection in the film. A brief portion might be shot in the pre-independent era. Actor Prasanna, who played a pivotal role in Power Paandi, is said to have bagged an important role in this film. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the project will be a period romantic drama.

Currently shooting simultaneously for Vada Chennai and Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Dhanush will also work his on his next Bollywood outing towards the end of next year. This project will reunite him with Raanjhanaa fame Anand L Rai.

