Dhuruvangal 16 director signs his third film, to officially announce it soon

Filmmaker Karthick Naren made a terrific debut in 2016 whodunit thriller Dhuruvangal 16, which wowed audiences and critics alike. Made on a shoestring budget and featuring almost unfamiliar cast, the film clicked at box-office solely on the merit of its content. Karthick has just completed work on his second film Naragasooran, which stars Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sundeep Kishan and Shriya Saran in the lead. The project started rolling from September 15 in Ooty last year and has been predominantly shot inside a house. It’s tipped to be a horror-thriller and is believed to have been wrapped up in flat 45 days.

Even as he’s busy with the post-production of Naragasooran, Karthick on Wednesday revealed that he has signed his third project and details of which he has kept under wraps for now. He took to twitter to share the news with his fans. Karthick is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated directors in the young lot and all eyes are on his next project which is likely to hit the screens in February.

Not very long ago, Arvind Swami heaped praise on the young filmmaker and said he’s thrilled to work with him. “Just finished my first shot for Naragasooran. Excited to work with such a young and unique talent, Karthick Naren. Watch out for him people,” tweeted Arvind last November. Apparently, Sundeep’s role was originally supposed to be played by Naga Chaitanya, who backed in the last minute due to reasons yet unknown. The film is a multilingual project and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Ron Yohaan is composing the music.

