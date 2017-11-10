Did Keerthy Suresh suffer an injury on sets of her new film? Here’s what we know

Reports have been doing the rounds that actor Keerthy Suresh suffered an injury during an accidental fall on the sets of her new film. A video, rumoured to feature her in the fall, had also gone viral on the social media. However, it was revealed after some digging that the actor in the video was Linda Kumar and she was shooting for the Malayalam film Kunjiramante Kuppayam and she suffered minor injuries.

The reports have been rubbished from Keerthy’s end. The Thodari actor is currently shooting for Pawan Kalyan’s yet-untitled project with Trivikram in Europe. She plays one of the leading ladies in the film and she joined the team only last week. 2018 will be a big year for Keerthy as the most anticipated project (Mahanati) of her career will hit the screens. In the biopic of the legendary southern actor Savitri, she plays the titular role and the project has already garnered lot of attention from all quarters.

In Tamil, she has Vikram’s Saamy 2 and she plays the leading lady in the project. The project also originally features Trisha, who was part of the first part, in a crucial role. However, she opted out of the project following creative differences with the makers. Being directed by Hari, the film is gearing up for release early next year. Vikram will return as the hot-headed, mustache-twirling and foul-mouthed cop. The makers are currently shooting crucial action sequences. Keerthy also awaits the release of Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, which has been confirmed to hit the screens during Pongal 2018.

