Dileep released for two hours from Aluva jail to perform father’s death rites

Malayalam actor Dileep was released for two hours to perform his father’s death anniversary rites on Wednesday, reports The News Minute. He was released at 8 am on condition that he will not use a mobile phone, will follow the investigating officer’s instructions and will not misuse court’s order.

Angamaly’s judicial court granted him a two-hour break from jail on humanitarian ground to perform the rites. Earlier reports had suggested that the shraddh ceremony would take place at Manapuram. It was later reported that the rites would be performed at his residence at Aluva, barely 2 kilometres from the jail, The News Minute added.

While the actor’s lawyer said that Dileep has been performing the ritual since 2008, the prosecution said that he did not attend the ceremony last year. Rejecting the prosecution’s stand, the court went ahead and granted him the permission on humanitarian grounds.

Authorities had made elaborate security arrangement prior to the actor’s release.

Since his arrest on July 10, Dileep has applied for bail twice but it has been rejected by the court on both the occasions.

On Saturday, his wife Kavya Madhavan and his daughter (from his previous marriage to Manju Warrier) Meenakshi visited him in the jail. This was the first time the two met since his arrest. Trusted friend Nadirshah was also present.

Dileep was arrested in July in connection to abduction and sexual assault on Malayalam actress in February this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more