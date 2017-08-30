Director Ameer Sultan to star in MGR Pandiyan, returns to acting after a gap of eight years

Filmmaker Ameer Sultan, known for helming path-breaking Tamil films such as Raam and Paruthiveeran, is returning to don the greasepaint after a hiatus of eight years.

Last seen in a full-length role in 2009 Tamil film Yogi, Ameer will be seen playing the lead in upcoming Tamil political satire MGR Pandiyan.

“The film will throw the light on the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu. With factions fighting for power in the state, this will be a political satire that will appeal to all sections of the audience,” director Adham Bhava said.

The director further added that the film will portray Ameer in a new dimension.

The film also stars Anandraj, Ponvannan, Kanja Karuppu, Iman Annachi, Maganathi Shanker, Raj Kapoor, Kasali, Raja Simman and Bava Lakshmanan among others.

Most actors will reprise real life political characters.

