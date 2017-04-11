Don’t pass hurtful remarks on films: Rajinikanth to critics

The bigwigs of Tamil film industry including superstar Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence and Vishal, who is also the president of Tamil Film Producers’ Council and Secretary of Actors’ Union, united in opposition against film critics on Monday at the audio launch of Vikram Prabhu’s Neruppu Da.

Vishal urged movie reviewers to give three days breathing space for a film in theatres. “I have a humble request to online reviewers. There are few people who are very harsh in reviewing a movie. I understand that it is your freedom of expression. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. But please give a film its breathing space in theatres for at least 12 shows. Please publish your review on the fourth day of release,” said Vishal.

Rajinikanth gave his approval for Vishal’s suggestion, calling it a ‘meaningful, excellent advice.’

“Making films is our duty. Reviewing movies is your duty. But, there should be some dignity while you communicate your thoughts about a film. Don’t pass hurtful remarks. Please use proper words while reviewing a movie,” told Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth also said producers should not be self-centric and requested distributors to analyse the business risks involved in acquiring rights for a movie.

“I also have a request to producers and exhibitors. A producer will always market his product with a lot of gimmicks. But, you should not buy any film at exorbitant prices and cry foul when the movie tanks at the box office later. Take suggestions from experience people in the industry before buying an expensive project. Producers should not be greedy and self-centric. They should consider all the shareholders involved in a film,” said Rajinikanth.

