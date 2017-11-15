Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma movie title revealed

Dulquer Salmaan’s next Tamil film will be directed by debutante Desingh Periyasamy and is now being shot in Delhi. The title of the film was revealed recently and it is a the title of a popular AR Rahman song, featured in Mani Ratnam’s film Thiruda Thiruda. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a source was quoted as saying that the movie is to be titled, Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithal.

The source also said, “The shooting will commence today (Wednesday) in Delhi, and Dulquer will join the sets of the film on November 18 after attending an award ceremony in Doha.”

This work for this film was supposed to begin in August 2017, however, it was delayed till now. Other than this, Dulquer has signed to be a part of yet another untitled Tamil film, which will be directed by Ra Karthik, who is also making his debut.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan’s recent release SOLO, directed by Bejoy Nambiar received mixed response. He is currently working on the biopic of yesteryear actor Savitri, which is a bilingual. Through this film, the actor will make a debut in the Telugu film industry. He will be playing the role of actor Gemini Ganesan in the film.

He is also making a debut in a Bollywood film starring Irrfan and Mithila Palkar, which is titled Karwaan. The actor also has few projects in the works in Malayalam film industry, including Oru Bhayankara Kamukan directed by Lal Jose. This film is currently in the pre-production stage.

