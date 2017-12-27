Ennai Noki Paayum Thota third single to release on New Year’s eve

Dhanush has had a fabulous year so far. After making successful directorial debut with Power Paandi and scoring a hit with VIP 2, he went back to the sets of Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, the highly anticipated gangster drama which will be shot in three parts. Last week, Dhanush resumed shooting for Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), in which he plays a college student. The makers of ENPT have so far released two singles – Maruvaarthai and Naan Pizhaippeno – which have been received extremely well. The latest update is that the team is planning to release the third track ‘Visiri’ from the album on December 31 as a New Year gift for fans.

In a tweet, Ondraga Entertainment, the makers of the film wrote: “After Maruvaarthai & Naan Pizhaippeno, presenting you the next track from ENPT, Visiri waving from 6PM on 31st Dec. A pleasant New Year gift from us.”

In line with the tradition of a song release as the year ends and a new year begins and a countdown to release as shoot nears completion.

VISIRI from #ENPT by @DarbukaSiva and Thamarai complete with @sidsriram vocals pic.twitter.com/6D39lxkOuM — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) December 26, 2017

The film has music by Darbuka Siva, who was initially referred to as Mr. X. Enai Noki Paayum Thota, a campus-based action thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Gautham Menon.

With the project on the verge of completion, Dhanush will next commence work on Maari 2, which will see him play the titular role. He will be paired with Sai Pallavi in the sequel, to be directed by Balaji Mohan.

