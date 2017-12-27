 Ennai Noki Paayum Thota third single to release on New Year’s eve | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Ennai Noki Paayum Thota third single to release on New Year’s eve

Ennai Noki Paayum Thota starring Dhanush is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The music for the film is composed by Darbuka Siva.

Dec 27, 2017
Haricharan Pudipeddi
The third single from Ennai Noki Paayum Thota is titled Visiri.

Dhanush has had a fabulous year so far. After making successful directorial debut with Power Paandi and scoring a hit with VIP 2, he went back to the sets of Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, the highly anticipated gangster drama which will be shot in three parts. Last week, Dhanush resumed shooting for Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), in which he plays a college student. The makers of ENPT have so far released two singles – Maruvaarthai and Naan Pizhaippeno – which have been received extremely well. The latest update is that the team is planning to release the third track ‘Visiri’ from the album on December 31 as a New Year gift for fans.

In a tweet, Ondraga Entertainment, the makers of the film wrote: “After Maruvaarthai & Naan Pizhaippeno, presenting you the next track from ENPT, Visiri waving from 6PM on 31st Dec. A pleasant New Year gift from us.”

The film has music by Darbuka Siva, who was initially referred to as Mr. X. Enai Noki Paayum Thota, a campus-based action thriller, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Gautham Menon.

With the project on the verge of completion, Dhanush will next commence work on Maari 2, which will see him play the titular role. He will be paired with Sai Pallavi in the sequel, to be directed by Balaji Mohan.

