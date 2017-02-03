Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao responding well to treatment

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who was hospitalised here earlier this week after he complained of breathing-related problems, is showing signs of recovery after a surgery, according to a statement by the facility.

The 74-year-old has been admitted to KIMS -- Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences -- where he is undergoing treatment for infection in lungs and kidneys.

Read more

“He is reacting to treatment very well. As he showed quick signs of recovery, we didn’t have to put him on dialysis. In the next three days, he will also be taken off the ventilator support,” Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement.

The National Award winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 others.

Some of his best films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu.

He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more