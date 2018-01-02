Find out why Pushkar Jog is brimming with joy

Actor-director Pushkar Jog is bursting with happiness. And he has good reason to: his wife Jasmine recently delivered a healthy baby girl. The new father shares, “The feeling hasn’t sunk in. I am just unable to articulate how it feels when I hold her and she looks at me. The angelic innocence on her face is priceless. I am so ecstatic.”

Has the couple thought of a name for their daughter yet? “Well, I want to be completely sure of the name before deciding on it. I want her to love the name as much as we do. Also, she should be okay with it 20 years down the line,” he says, laughing.

Pushkar has taken a few days off work to be with his wife and newborn. Once they settle in, the actor will be returning to shoot for his film, Ti & Ti, which is being directed by veteran actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni. The film also features Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere, and according to Pushkar, about 80% of the project has been shot in London. He says, “It is an urban rom-com set in London. Marathi films have had love stories, but most of them are set against a rural backdrop.”

Pushkar is all praises for Mrinal’s directorial acumen. “Basically, she is so cool headed that it sometimes feels unreal. She managed to stay commanding without being demanding. She has a knack of getting the best from actors without stressing them out. She understands the psychology of an actor and is open to suggestions. It has been great working with her.”