First look of Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Naragasooran released

The first look poster of Karthick Naren’s upcoming trilingual suspense drama Naragasooran, starring Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sundeep Kishan and Shriya Saran, was unveiled on Sunday.

“Naragasooran. Dark and emotionally intense suspense drama. As a team we are really excited about the project. Need all your support as well,” film’s director Naren tweeted on Sunday.

#Naragasooran-Dark & emotionally intense suspense drama. As a team we are really excited about the project. Need all your support as always😃 pic.twitter.com/ACXjGIErbR — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) June 18, 2017

He also shared the film’s poster.

It’s said to be the story of a fallen demon, which is also mentioned in the poster.

Naga Chaitanya was supposed to play one of the leads. He was replaced by Sundeep Kishan.

Naren had told IANS that he met Sundeep in Goa and pitched for the story.

“He was very excited and he immediately came on board. We plan to start shooting from August-end or early September. We are targeting next year release,” he said.

Naren went on to confirm that Naga Chaitanya, with whom he still shares a good relationship, exited the project due to “date issues”.

“He explained that he is busy with other commitments. We are still on good terms and would love to collaborate in the future,” he said.

The film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, will have music by Ron Yohann.

Follow @htshowbiz for more