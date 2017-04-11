First look of Mahesh Babu, AR Murugadoss film to be out on April 12

After months of never-ending wait, fans of Mahesh Babu have a reason to cheer. The much-anticipated first look of the film will be finally unveiled on April 12, the makers have announced. The first should also put to rest all the rumours surrounding the film’s title which is believed to have some Shiva connect.

“Originally, the makers planned to release the first look on the occasion of Ugadi in March. However, Murugadoss was not happy with the final design which was finalised by the production side. It was after going back and forth on a new design, it was unanimously decided that it will be released on April 12, two days ahead of Tamil New Year,” a source informs HT, adding that the poster might feature Mahesh Babu with a gun.

In the film, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss, it is believed that Mahesh plays an intelligence bureau officer. Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady while actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist.

