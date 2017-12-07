First look of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam to be released on December 8

The makers of actor Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Rangasthalam have announced that the first look of the film will be unveiled on December 8 at 5.30 pm. The announcement was made via an official poster on Thursday.

Being directed by Sukumar, the film features Ram Charan in his maiden rural avatar. Shot predominantly against a rural set up in Godavari district, the film saw the Magadheera star shoot braving tough conditions and for longer hours. “In one of the schedules, Ram Charan bruised himself while shooting a key scene in the bushes but he didn’t stop and went on to add that it was the most satisfying schedule of the film,” a source told Hindustan Times. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her first time pairing with Ram Charan, plays his love interest. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu in a crucial role, most likely to be the antagonist. While Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes, Rathnavelu is cranking the camera.

The film, gearing up for Sankranti 2018 release, will also feature Pooja Hegde in a special song. Pooja will be seen in a peppy folk number, matching steps with Ram Charan. The makers for long were on the lookout for a heroine to do this special song. Since they loved the energy with which Pooja danced in DJ, they felt she could do justice to the song and immediately roped her in.

Follow @htshowbiz for more