First look of Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam out in first week of July

It’s been a long time since there has been any update on Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, rumoured to be the remake of Special 26. The film’s first look was supposed to be released last month but following director Vignesh Shivan’s disapproval of the final design, it couldn’t be brought out and Vignesh even apologized for disappointing fans.

On Sunday, Vignesh revealed that the first look of the film will be unveiled in the first week of July. He also said the film will feature a very sweet and strong father-son relationship.

Keerthy Suresh has been paired as Suriya’s love interest and this is their first time collaboration. Also starring Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role, the film features a host of supporting actors such as veteran comedian Senthil.

Unlike his Singam avatar where he sported handlebar moustache, Suriya will be seen in a clean shaven look in Thaana Serntha Kootam. Tipped to be a full-length comedy entertainer, it’s after a long gap Suriya has decided to try his hands at comedy and this shift from regular action films might work in his favour.

Suriya has pinned high hopes on the film as his last few outings, including the critically-acclaimed science-fiction actioner 24, failed to click at the box-office. With his return to comedy, he hopes to win back the love and support of audiences and critics alike.

Follow @htshowbiz for more