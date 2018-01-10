Five reasons why you should watch Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi

All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan’s Sankranti release Agnyaathavaasi, which marks his third time collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Slated for grand release on Wednesday worldwide, the film is riding high on excellent buzz, thanks to the combo of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram and the magic their films have done in the past. We look at five reasons why you shouldn’t miss this film.

Pawan Kalyan – Trivikram combo

After delivering two blockbusters Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi, it’s very unlikely this combination can go wrong. Trivikram understands Pawan’s image like no other filmmaker and that has always worked in favour of their films. After facing two back-to-back debacles in the form of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, this combo is sure to revive Pawan Kalyan’s career with a much needed blockbuster. The trade has bet big on the film and they’re very confident with the result.

Powerful dialogues

For those unfamiliar with director Trivikram’s work, he started his career as a writer and has many successful films to his credit. He’s known to be a skilled writer and his dialogues have always been the highlight of his work over the years. Be it Athadu or Jalsa, Trivikram’s dialogues don’t just pander to the star’s fans but they’re usually packed with life-lessons. In the trailer of Agnyaathavaasi, he explains the crux of the film with a chair. The film will be peppered with many such powerful lines that’ll be celebrated by fans and general audiences alike.

Anirudh’s music

The film marks the debut of Anirudh Ravichander, popular Tamil composer, in Telugu filmdom. His work has been received very well with the songs turning out to be chartbusters. Most critics felt the music is fresh and it has to be seen how it’ll work with the visuals. Anirudh is also known for delivering outstanding background score and re-recording which will definitely be one of the highlights of the film.

Pawan Kalyan’s charisma

If there’s one Tollywood actor who can send audiences into frenzy without doing much on screen, it has to be Pawan Kalyan, thanks to his ever charismatic persona. While critics have had issues with his performance on many occasions, his fans have celebrated his on screen avatars nevertheless. However, we can expect Pawan to deliver beyond our expectations, courtesy Trivikram, who is known to extract the best out of his actors.

Perfect festival treat

Agnyaathavaasi is the perfect film for this festive occasion. Trivikram’s films work across all age groups and with a star like Pawan Kalyan at his disposal, you can’t ask for a better film to ring in the festivities this Sankranti. Packed with all the elements that the masses seek in such films, Agnyaathavaasi assures to be a festival treat.

