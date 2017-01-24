Followed my secret diet, managed lean look without workout: R Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan, who is sporting a lean look for his upcoming Tamil film Vikram Veda where he is playing an encounter specialist, says that he managed to get his lean look without hitting the gym or any other kind of workout.

“I’m glad that I’ve managed to achieve this look without any workout and just followed my own secret diet which got me such fantastic result. I do not eat after 6 pm and ensure to keep at least five-and-half-hour gap between two meals,” Madhavan said in a statement.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Veda is a crime thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Kathir, John Vijay among others.

On the Bollywood front, the 46-year-old was last seen in Saala Khadoos, which had Madhavan essaying the role of a boxing coach.

