From 2.0 to Tamizh Padam 2.0: It is the season of sequels in Tamil cinema

You wouldn’t believe if I say there are a dozen sequels in the offing in Tamil cinema. It’s a trend that has finally caught on. There’s a mad rush amid stars, directors and producers to make sequels to their commercially successful stories. While superstar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0 is surely the most awaited sequel, other popular sequels in the pipeline include Indian 2, Saamy square, Maari 2, Sandakozhi 2 and the recently launched Tamizh Padam 2.0.

In Kollywood, the sequel trend was introduced by Kamal Haasan whose 1985 film Japanil Kalyanaraman was a sequel of his 1979 film Kalyanaraman. Unfortunately, Haasan’s maiden sequel attempt garnered lukewarm response at the box-office. “Sequels are usually made to cash in on the success of the first part. They are considered a safe bet, but they don’t always assure success. The failure of sequels such as Billa 2, Pizza II: Villa and Pasanga 2 among others are proof to the fact that a sequel doesn’t guarantee success,” a leading producer, on the condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times. Nevertheless, the craze for sequels doesn’t seem to die down.

Kamal Haasan in a still from his film Indian, which released in 1996.

One of the advantages of making a sequel is that it doesn’t require filmmakers to reintroduce characters. “Take a film like Shankar’s 2.0. Chitti and Vaseegaran, the two pivotal characters of the film, are already well-known to the audience,” the producer said, adding that some of the most anticipated sequel in the trade circle is Indian 2, Saamy Square and Sandakozhi 2. Kamal Haasan reunites with Shankar for Indian 2 after two decades. The film was announced earlier this year during the finale of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Indian 2 has been on Shankar’s mind for a long time. “Every time I wrap up a project, I used to think of ‘Indian 2’. For a long time, I wanted to make this film. Three years ago, a line struck me and I developed it into an idea for the project. I’m glad we are finally doing ‘Indian 2’,” Shankar had said on the show.

Dhanush’s Maari 2 is another eagerly awaited sequel. On Maari 2, which will go on the floors early next year, Dhanush said: “When we made the first part, we really didn’t think of a sequel. But when Maari released, the way my character was received surprised me. We felt we can take the character forward with a new story. The sequel will be even more entertaining than Maari.” To be directed by Balaji Mohan, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Tovino Thomas. Dhanush also confirmed that a sequel to his critically-acclaimed directorial debut Power Paandi is in the pipeline.

Director Hari also revealed that he’s making a sequel to Saamy because of the popularity the film’s lead character Aarusaamy, played by Vikram, earned over the years. “Even though Saamy released in 2003, audiences haven’t forgotten the character Aarusaamy, thanks to the impact it left on them over the years. The sequel will be bigger, both in terms of scale and vision. Vikram sir and I have discussing the idea of a sequel for a while now. I’m glad things finally fell in place and we’ve even started the project,” Hari said. Nearly 50% of the film, which has been rechristened Saamy Square, has been completed and it marks the return of Vikram as the moustache-twirling, foul-mouthed, ruthless police officer.

Saamy starred Vikram and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Susi Ganesan believes sequels are not always made to cash in on the success of their first parts. “If such is the case, I should have made Thiruttu Payale 2 immediately after the release of the first part. I didn’t have to wait for a decade to come up with the idea for a sequel,” he said. “Last year, I was discussing the decade-long journey of AGS Entertainment, who had produced Thiruttu Payale, which was their first production venture. We decided to make a film to make their tenth year special and I came up with a line which really impressed them. I developed it into full script and that’s how Thiruttu Payale 2 was born,” he added. Despite good pre-release buzz, Thiruttu Payale 2 ended up as an average grosser at the box-office.

The success of films such as 2.0, Maari 2, Sandakozhi 2 and Indian 2 will really decide the fate of the sequel culture in Kollywood. Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, Pudhupettai 2, Mankatha 2, Kumki 2 are some of the sequels that are rumoured to be in the pipeline.

