Game Of Thrones makers impressed with Baahubali Prabhas

Looks like Prabhas’ hard work for five-long-years is paying him back really well.

After garnering huge appreciation nationwide, it is heard, the actor and his onscreen character Baahubali, have fascinated the makers of Game Of Thrones.

On this note, it is already known that a lot of International experts were part of Baahubali: The Conclusion crew. Sources say that Prabhas aka Baahubali, presently, is a topic of discussion in the international circuit. The actor has dedicated five years of his life, living the character of Baahubali, to fulfill director S.S. Rajamouli’s vision.

Speaking on the same, Rajamouli was quoted saying, “Show me one actor, who can spend more than three years on a character he believes in.”

Well Prabhas’ power packed performance surely justifies Rajamouli’s claims!

Baahubali: The Conclusion, also starring Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.