Gautamiputra Sathakarni is victory of Telugu people, says Balakrishna

Telugu movie Gautamiputra Sathakarni was released in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday with actor Balakrishna claiming that it has received unprecedented response from all sections of people. The popular actor termed this as the victory of Telugu people.

He, along with female lead of the movie Shriya, director Krish and other members of the unit watched the premiere show at Prasad Imax theatre here.

Balakrishna said the film was being appreciated in Telugu states as well as abroad.

He was all praise for Krish and the producer for completing the historical movie in just 79 days.

He was confident that Gautamiputra Sathakarni will go down in the film history as one of the landmark movies. He said he was feeling proud to do a role which his father and legendary actor N. T. Rama Rao wanted to play.

The actor said his lifetime wish was fulfilled with this movie.

“This success has increased my responsibilities,” he said.

Gautamiputra Sathakarni was a ruler of the Satavahana Empire in present day Deccan region.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is the brother-in-law of Balakrishna, will watch the movie in Vijayawada later on Thursday.

The Telangana government has exempted the movie from entertainment tax. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced this last week when Balakrishna met him.

The epic movie was released a day after megastar Chiranjeevi’s 150th movie Khaidi No 150 hit the screens. This is Chiranjeevi’s comeback movie after nearly a decade.