Ghazal singer Kesiraju Srinivas arrested on sexual harassment charges

Popular ghazal singer Kesiraju Srinivas, who holds a Guinness world record, was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday on charges of sexually harassing a 29-year-old radio jockey employed with him, police said.

The 51-year old singer, also known as Ghazal Srinivas for the genre of his music, was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks after police slapped a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 and 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman).

Panjagutta assistant police commissioner Vijay Kumar said the woman said that Srinivas forced her to massage his body and threatened to sack her from the job, if she did not yield to him.

She had joined as a radio jockey with a web radio named ‘Alaya Vani’ (Voice of Temples) run by Srinivas in June last year and since then, he had been harassing her sexually, she added.

The victim also submitted a few recorded evidences to substantiate her allegations. “We booked the case against Srinivas and arrested him after validating the evidences provided by the victim,” the ACP said.

Srinivas denied the charges.

“I recently met with an accident. Had a ligament damage and calcium deposit on my shoulder. Every day a woman therapist comes and does the physiotherapy. When she did not turn up one day, this woman volunteered to help,” he said.

Srinivas created the Guinness record after singing in 76 languages at a concert in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi in 2008.

He had also participated in a campaign against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh before Telangana was carved out as a separate state.

Follow @htshowbiz for more