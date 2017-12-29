Gulaebaghavali trailer: Prabhu Deva is the star in this heist comedy with bad visual effects

Prabhu Deva and Hansika Motwani’s Gulaebaghavali trailer leaves us stunned. No, not because it has blown our minds with its concept, but because of the horrendous visual effects in the film. In fact, it feels like we are watching a bad cartoon. A crew decides to steal a priceless idol from this risky village, where no one is ready to set foot because its dangerous.

Good that the film has decided to focus on comedy because half the job has been done -- unintendedly -- by the special effects. The film also looks high on hilarious moments with comedians Motta Rajendar, Anandraj and Yogi Babu doing their best. The trailer also has Prabhu Deva doing what he is best at - dancing. Hansika, who was introduced to the Tamil film industry via a Prabhu Deva directorial, will be sharing screenspace with him for the second time. She worked with him as a child actor in the children’s film, Aabra Ka Daabra.

Other than the heist itself, there is also this bit about Prabhu Deva’s character Gulaebaghavali looking exactly like a long lost son of actor Revathy’s character. Before we could even understand what that means, we see Prabhu Deva holding a sniper ready to kill. Then there is also this dialogue that indicates that ‘this is a fight that has spilled over from previous life’. Are you wondering what ‘this’ is? Well, we are as clueless as you. Lots of gun shots, a few car/ tractor chase scenes later we also realise that there is also treasure involved.

This interesting (read confusing) film is directed by Kalyaan and bankrolled by KJR Studios. The film is slated to release for Pongal 2018. Prabhu Deva’s much delayed film Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal released on December 29.

