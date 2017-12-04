Gun or System: Two titles in consideration for RGV’s next with Nagarjuna

We had already reported that actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma are set to reunite after two decades for a realistic cop drama. Last month, when Varma officially announced the project, he said he is excited to team up with Nagarjuna for a realistic action film. “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with ‘Shiva’, neither in character nor in story content,” Varma had posted on his Facebook page. He further added: “It’s a very different but an extremely realistic action film set against a story such as neither me nor Nagarjuna has ever done before.” Varma said he hopes he lives up to the expectations because Nagarjuna gave him his first directorial break with Shiva.

Now, we have learnt from reliable sources from the industry that the two titles – Gun and System – most popular words used in Varma’s filmography – are being considered and an official announcement can be expected anytime soon. Nagarjuna plays a realistic cop in the film, which went on the floors recently and the team even wrapped up the first schedule. Currently busy with the promotions of his son Akhil’s film Hello, Nagarjuna will resume shooting from early next year.

Sources close to Varma said that he is planning to release the film next year in April. However, he is yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew. It is rumoured that Nagarjuna is bankrolling the project in his home banner. It’s after completing this project will Varma begin work on the highly anticipated NTR biopic, which has been titled NTR’s Lakshmi.

