GV Prakash sings a song for Naachiyaar composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja

GV Prakash, who stars in Bala’s upcoming directorial Naachiyaar is on cloud nine. The composer-turned-actor has crooned a romantic number for the film and the music is composed by none other than maestro Ilaiyaraaja. GV took to his Twitter page to express his excitement and wrote, “An important day in my life ... I have sung a song in maestro #Ilaiyaraaja sirs music ... a beautiful duet ... for #Naachiyaar.”

The film, which is a crime thriller also stars Jyothika in the lead role. GV will be seen in a different avatar altogether and he has been receiving praises from audience and film fraternity for his look and act in the film. The teaser was released on November 15 by Jyothika’s husband, actor Surya.

The film is also being talked about for the one swear word that Jyothika is seen spurting out in the teaser. While some are angered that the makers are trying to get publicity by making a female lead do this, others are arguing that a female lead should not be restricted from swearing on screen if it is required for the script.

In the meantime, GV also has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming film Kuppathu Raja that is expected to release on December 22. He will also be seen in the Tamil remake of the Telugu film 100% Love.

The multi-talented artiste also sang a song for Vijay’s Mersal titled, Mersal Arasan. The song was composed by AR Rahman.

