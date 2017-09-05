Haali Haali: Listen to the peppy new song from Mahesh Babu’s Spyder

If you’re in the mood to dance, Haali Haali from superstar Mahesh Babu’s Spyder is the song for you. It’s an out-and-out folk number sung by Brijesh Tripati Shandilya along with melody queen Harini and Jogi Sunitha. Unlike the first song Boom Boom, this one isn’t as instantly catchy and takes its time to grown on you. The tune also sounds very familiar and is reminiscent of Harris Jayaraj’s track Randakka from Vikram’s Anniyan.

The song, a duet, is a dance number and it will feature Mahesh and Rakul Preet Singh matching steps in a lavish set. The lyric video also gives us a glimpse of the making of the song. In Spyder, Mahesh and Rakul have teamed up for the first time and special care has been taken to ensure that everything between them clicks on the screen. The makers recently shot a duet in the town of Transylvania in Romania for six days.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Mahesh in the role of an intelligence bureau officer. According to the Akira filmmaker, Spyder is all about how an intelligence agency works. S.J Suryah plays the antagonist and the film deals about bio-terrorism. Tipped to be a high-budget action-thriller, the film’s teaser was released on August 9 on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The theatrical trailer will be unveiled on September 9 at the film’s audio launch. The event will also be used as a platform to officially welcome Mahesh to Kollywood. Since Spyder is a bilingual, the makers are ensuring that it is also promoted as a Telugu-Tamil film. The movie will have a simultaneous release in both the languages on September 27.

