Haathi Mere Saathi first look: Rana Daggubati with his ele-‘friend’ looks stunning

Rana Daggubati had earlier shared that he would be a part of a film that deals with conservation of elephants titled Haathi Mere Saathi. On New Year’s eve, the actor took to his Twitter account to share the first look from the film and it features the majestic animal too. Rana looks rugged and sports short hair in the film. From his character’s look, it seems like he plays the role of a mahout who lives with his elephants.

He wrote on Twitter, “Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL.”

Later he added, “And now It’s officially another year!! Happy New Year!! Let’s make each day count!! Best wishes. And for the one’s who missed here’s #Bandev form #HaathiMereSaathi.”

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is inspired by real-life events. The team will begin shooting for the film in Thailand soon and the film will also be shot in a few select locations in India. The trilingual film is expected to release on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is about the bond between man and the animal and is not a remake of the classic Rajesh Khanna film of the same name.

Speaking about the elephants, the director said, “They are intelligent and magnificent creatures that humans can take a cue from when it comes to living, thinking and love. It will be quite exciting for me to shoot the film simultaneously in multiple languages for the first time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more