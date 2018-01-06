Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 25 songs by Mozart of Madras over 25 years that touched hearts

‘Music that feeds the soul’ is a phrase that befits Oscar award-winning musician, AR Rahman. He began his career in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s Roja and has since composed beautiful melodies that have become a huge part of our lives. Be it rain or sun, newfound love or heartbreak, birth or death - the man has composed music for every occasion. Listening to him perform live has been one of the best musical experiences of my life. Rahman has completed 25 years in the industry, and on his 51st birthday, here’s a look at my favourite Rahman music from 1992 to 2017.

I don’t exactly remember when my love affair with Rahman’s music began. All I know is that it only took me once to fall in love with “Pudhu Vellai Mazhai” in Roja. It was initially just a great song, but with time and experience, the beauty of marriage between great lyrics and compositions came through. And so, this song will forever remain a favourite on my playlist.

There are many songs composed by AR Rahman that are not just evergreen but are ever-changing. That’s another thing about Rahman’s music. It is not just the melody that moves you, but also the lyrics. “Pachai Nirame” from Alaipayuthey is one such song. The song draws a poetic portrait of the woman that the singer is in love with.

AR Rahman has also almost always nailed the mood of a given song. There is this popular phrase, ‘Ilaiyaraaja by day, Rahman by night’ is also the fans’ way of paying homage to the two great composers. The perfect song for one to listen to at night as you sit down with a hot cup of coffee is Delhi 6’s “Rehna Tu”, probably followed by “Tu Bole Main Boloon” from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Music transcends language and that’s how Rahman fans started to enjoy his songs in any language. The composer has worked in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. He has also worked on multiple albums, but “One Love”, which was released when the new seven wonders of the world were chosen, happens to be my favourite.

Here’s my personal AR Rahman playlist that has been the best of remedies!

1992: Roja - Pudhu Vellai Mazhai

1993: Thiruda Thiruda - Raasathi

1994: Karuthamma - Poraale Ponnuthayi

1995: Rangeela -Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena (Hindi)

1996: Kadhal Desam - Thendrale

1997: Minsara Kanavu - Thanga Thamarai

1998: Dil Se - Dil Se Re (Hindi)

1999: Kadhalar Dhinam - Roja Roja

2000: Alaipayuthey - Pachai Nirame

2001: Lagaan - Ghanan Ghanan (Hindi)

2002: Kannathil Muthamittal - Vidai Kodu Engal Naadae / Signore Signore

2003: Boys - Dating

2004: Swades - Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Hindi)

2005: Anbe Aaruyire - Mayiliragae

2006: Rang De Basanti: Luka Chuppi (Hindi) /Sillunu Oru Kadhal - Avalukena Ambasamuthira

2007: Guru - Barso Re (Hindi)

2008: Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na - Tu Bole Main Boloon (Hindi)

2009: Delhi 6 - Rehna Tu

2010: Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa - Aaromale

2011: Rockstar - Jo Bhi Main / Nadaan Parinde

2012: Kadal - Elay Keechaan

2013: Maryaan - Naetru Aval

2014: Highway - Patakha Guddi (Male Version) (Hindi)

2015: O Kadhal Kanmani - Naane Varugirenm, Tamasha - Safarnama (Hindi)

2016: Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada - Thalli Pogathey

2017: Kaatru Veliyidai - Nallai Allai

