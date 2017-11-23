Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 films that made him the heartthrob of Tollywood

Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 31st birthday and the just-married actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Savyasachi. The young actor has been a part of 17 films so far, and a few of them have helped the actor gain the title of heartthrob of Tollywood. Especially his movies with director Gautham Vasudev Menon have helped the actor prove himself. One of them even resulted in him meeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is now his wife.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, revolves around the life of Karthik Naidu. He falls in love with Jessie the first time he meets her and he embarks on a journey to woo her. Jessie is two years older and is from an orthodox Christian family hailing from Alapuzha, Kerala. How the two fall in love, are separated only to meet again had the audience hooked. While the Telugu version has a happy ending, the Tamil version is more realistic.

100% Love

Naga Chaitanya is cast as Balu, a brilliant college student who is set on starting a company of his own. It is then that Mahalakshmi (Tamannaah) comes to his house in Hyderabad to study further. The two are polar opposites and compete to get the highest score and in the process fall in love. It is their ego that stands as a hurdle in this film, and how they resolve the issues forms the rest of the story. This turned out to be an interesting romance-drama in comparison to the others that were following the same old formula. It is, in fact, being remade in Telugu with GV Prakash playing the lead role.

Manam

Manam was not just about Naga Chaitanya as it had three generation of Akkineni Nageswar Rao family sharing screen space. This film happened to be the last movie that ANR starred in before his death. The film received warm response from critics and audiences for its interesting screenplay and story.

Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo

Another directorial of Gautham Vasudev Menon, this film highlighted how well the actor-director worked together. It is also because of Gautham films mostly that Chay’s got his cinematic identity as an urban romantic at heart. Unfortunately, the film released two days after demonetisation and failed to make a mark at the box office. But, yet again, Chay gave as an interesting romantic film.

Tadakha

Tadakha is a remake of the Tamil film Vettai, which had R Madhavan and Arya in lead roles. The film had Tamannah and Naga Chaitanya paired together for the second time and was announced to be an average film at the box office.

Also, see how Naga Chaitanya’s family wished him:



Happy birthday my Everything ❤️❤️❤️ I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world ! Love you loads my brother be well and stay blessed. A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:24am PST

However, out of the many commercial films that Chay attempted, this one was close to making the audiences happy. The film received mixed response from critics.

The actor tied the knot with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on October 6 and is currently shooting for his upcoming film Savyasachi. Not just his on screen roles, moments from his offscreen life -- as shared by his wife Samantha on her Instagram account -- paint him as a romantic. From the two going on long bike rides to spending short vacations in London together, they are quite a pair.

