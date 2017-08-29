Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Samantha tweets motion poster of Raju Gari Gadhi 2

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, is one of the pillars of Telugu film industry. And giving him a fitting tribute is his daughter-in-law-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actor on Tuesday tweeted the first motion poster of their next film together Raju Gari Gadhi 2. She wrote: He is indeed the KING , because he has always known how to rule himself. With every passing year my mama rules greater @iamnagarjuna.

In a three-part tweet, she revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on September 20.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2’s motion poster begins with dark clouds gathering into a storm. Slowly, we notice it is over a raging sea. The eerily disturbing scene reveals another facet -- we gradually see a hand of a person, possibly Nagarjuna’s, holding Rudraksha prayer beads. The camera zooms out and we see a side profile of a man standing facing the sea. Soon, a close shot of Nagarjuna’s hand holding the rudaksha mala is visible amid smoke and lightening. Gradually, we see it is Nagarjuna holding the mala as he stares straight at the camera. One gets the sense that he is trying to drive away a spirit.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is the sequel to the highly successful Raju Gari Gadhi (2015), a horror flick that chronicles the lives of seven contestants who check into a haunted house as part of a reality TV game. The winner stands the chance to walk away with a bounty of Rs 3 crore. The big catch here is that 34 corpses have resurfaced over a period of time from the house. What happens when the game begins forms the crux of the story.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal (special appearance), Seerat Kapoor and Ashwin Babu. Directed by Ohmkar (who helmed the first part too), the film’s music is by S Thaman.

