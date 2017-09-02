Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Glimpse of song Baitikochi Chuste from his new film unveiled

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of his next film unveiled a glimpse of a song from the movie on Saturday . The song Baitikochi Chuste was released at 3 am. An instantly catchy tune, the song has been crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also composed music for the film. The yet-untitled project marks the third time collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Although the genre of the film remains a mystery, sources in the know tell us that it’s going to be a romantic entertainer made in Trivikram’s brand of style and presentation. Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, currently the toast of the town, have been paired as the heroines in this project, which is being bankrolled by S Radhakrishna.

The film features Pawan in the role of a software professional and the shoot kicked-off in Hyderabad where the makers had erected a set worth Rs 5 crore. The team, on July 19, left to Europe for a 20-day schedule and shot crucial action episode with chase and couple of songs.

Last seen in a dhoti-clad avatar and sporting twirled mustache, Pawan Kalyan will undergo a special makeover for this project. His look has been kept under wraps but our sources inform us that audiences are in for a surprise. The makers also confirmed on Saturday that the film will hit the screens worldwide on January 10, 2018, on the occasion of Sankranti festival. Amidst several rumours doing the rounds about the film’s title, the makers are yet to officially announce it.

