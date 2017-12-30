Has Nayanthara walked out of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy? Makers clarify

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the awaited Telugu projects of 2018. The film, being produced by Ram Charan, will retell the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film went on the floors earlier this year and the makers successfully completed the first schedule. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role, has walked out of the project for reasons unknown. However, the makers have denied the baseless reports.

“She’s still very much part of the project. Nayanthara will start shooting from February onwards. The team has successfully completed its first schedule in which an action scene was shot under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Lee Whitaker,” a source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times.

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film’s ensemble cast includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others. To play the titular role, Chiranjeevi is believed to have gone on a special diet to shed some kilos and look the part. “He went on a crash diet under the supervision of a Bombay-based trainer who was flown down and worked closely with Chiranjeevi sir for over a month. He shed some weight and also worked out to look fit,” a source told Hindustan Times.

There’s been tremendous buzz for the project ever since it was announced. However, the recent exit of AR Rahman caused the team a major setback. The double Oscar-winning composer opted out of the project, citing scheduling issues and the makers are yet to find a replacement. The industry grapevine is that composer SS Thaman, who had worked on the film’s motion poster, might be signed on to work on this prestigious project.

