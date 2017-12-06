Hate Story actor Paoli Dam is married. See photos, video from her traditional Bengali wedding

Paoli Dam, the Bengali actor who made a splash in Bollywood with her debut film Hate Story, has got married. She married Arjun Deb, a restaurateur from Guwahati. The marriage took place in Kolkata on Monday.

Dressed in a red silk sari and heavy gold jewellery Paoli looked every bit a Bengali bride, thanks to the Shakha Pola (white and red bangles) and mukut (ornament worn on the head). Arjun was dressed in white kurta and cream-coloured dhoti. In some pictures, he wears a topor (head gear worn by the bridegroom).

Later this week, the couple will host a reception in Guwahati, Arjun’s hometown.

According to the Indian Express, Paoli and Arjun met through common friends. Arjun is not from the film industry. They meet around the release of Paoli’s film Parapaar in 2014.

Paoli made her acting debut in 2004 with TV shows such as Tithir Atithi and Sonar Harin. While she shot for the first film called Teen Yaari Katha the same year, the film only released in 2012. Her first official release was Agnipariksha, which released in 2006. However, it is only with Kaalbela (2009) that she got recognition. Her film Chatrak (2011) travelled the world, going to Cannes, Toronto and the UK.

In Bollywood, apart from Atul Agnihotri’s Hate Story, she also appeared in films such as Ankur Arora Murder, Gang of Ghosts and Yaara Silly Silly.

