Have been planning to work with director KS Ravikumar for the last 8 years: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director KS Ravikumar have teamed up for the first time in this week’s big Telugu release Jai Simha. At the film’s pre-release event on Monday in Hyderabad, Balakrishna revealed he and Ravikumar had been planning to work together for a long time. “We have been thinking of working together for nearly 8 years now. I’m glad our long-time dream has been fulfilled with Jai Simha which is a really special film for me because it’s titled after my father’s film. It’s also a perfect festival film to watch with your family.”

Tipped to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema politics, Jai Simha has been produced by C Kalyan. The project happens to be Balakrishna’s 102nd film and it reunites him with Nayanthara for the third time after blockbusters such as Simhaa and Sri Rama Rajyam. While he was seen in a full-length mass-appealing avatar in his last outing Paisa Vasool, his role in this film has been kept a mystery. On teaming up with Balakrishna, Ravikumar said he was stunned by dedication. “I have worked with so many stars but I haven’t seen this kind of dedication. In my career, two actors have not interfered in my work. In Tamil, it’s Ajith and in Telugu, I can proudly say it’s Balakrishna.”

Originally, rumoured to be titled Karna, the makers confirmed the title in October last year with the first look poster. At the event, the film’s trailer was released and it promises high-octane action, power-packed dialogues and wholesome entertainment. Director Boyapati Srinu was one of the guests of the evening and while addressing the gathering he confirmed he will reunite with Balakrishna, with whom he delivered two blockbusters Simhaa and Legend, later this year as soon as he wraps up the shoot of NTR biopic.

