Hello trailer: Akhil Akkineni’s film is about childhood love and a phone. Watch video

Throughout the trailer of Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film, Hello, the stress is on how long Avinash (Akhil) waited to meet his soulmate. A chance acquaintance with a girl when he was a child leads Akhil to believe that she was the love of his life. As an adult, he is patiently waiting to meet her again. His name was Seenu when she left him, but Ramya Krishnan and Jagpathi Babu who adopt him christen him Avinash.

They meet again and while Akhil knows it is the same girl, we are not sure if she realises Avinash is her childhood friend.

Somehow, the makers have also infused this romance with high-octane action. What could be the reason behind the animosity between the protagonist and the antagonist in this film? While we think it has to be something serious, probably on the lines of his lover being kidnapped or blackmailed, we hear it is all for a phone.

What is so special about the phone and is that the reason why the film is titled Hello? Does the phone hold memories of the little girl that Avinash had met as Seenu? These are the questions that crowd our mind as the 2-minute trailer comes to an end.

The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar and will also mark the debut of director Priyadharshan’s daughter, Kalyani Priyadharshan in Tollywood. The film is produced by Akhil’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni under the banner of Annapurna Studios. Nagarjuna also lends his voice as the narrator of the film. It is slated for release on December 22.

