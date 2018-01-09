 High Court directs actor Amala Paul to appear before police crime branch wing | regional movies | Hindustan Times
High Court directs actor Amala Paul to appear before police crime branch wing

According to police, Paul used fake documents to register her car in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars

regional movies Updated: Jan 09, 2018 19:43 IST
Amala Paul was directed by the Kerala High Court to appear before police crime branch wing.
The Kerala High Court today directed South Indian film actress Amala Paul to appear before the crime branch wing of state police in a case of alleged tax evasion by registering her luxury vehicle in Puducherry.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan gave the direction while considering the anticipatory bail plea filed by the actress. The court directed Paul to appear before the probe team on January 15.

According to police, Paul used fake documents to register her car in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

They said the actor, a resident of Kerala, had availed of vehicle loans from Kerala and got her vehicle registered in Puducherry.

She allegedly forged documents to show she was a resident of the union territory and registered the vehicle there to evade a motor tax of her luxury vehicle.

