Hope to curb piracy soon, says TN Film Producers Council’s president Vishal

Vishal scored an emphatic win over R. Radhakrishnan and Kothanda Ramaiah by a margin of 143 votes on Sunday.

regional movies Updated: Apr 04, 2017 11:08 IST
IANS
Vishal

Vishal had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and even submitted a petition in support of the farmers.

Actor Vishal, who has been elected president of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, says one of his main priorities will be to curb piracy and address the grievances of farmers.

Vishal scored an emphatic win over R. Radhakrishnan and Kothanda Ramaiah by a margin of 143 votes on Sunday. “We will take Tamil cinema forward. Our immediate priorities are to address farmer’s issue and curb piracy which has plagued the industry,” said Vishal.

Not long ago, Vishal along with actors Prakash Raj and filmmaker Pandiraj participated in the farmer’s protest in Delhi for the lack of drought relief in Tamil Nadu.

Vishal had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and even submitted a petition in support of the farmers. Commenting on the piracy issue, he said, “It has become a menace. It is eating into the revenues of the producers. We will do whatever it takes to curb it.”

He also said that he will ensure that subsidy is increased for small budget Tamil films.

